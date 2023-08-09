Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, August 9 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .265 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven home a run in 43 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 49 games this year (44.5%), including six multi-run games (5.5%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.277
|AVG
|.255
|.359
|OBP
|.322
|.564
|SLG
|.463
|30
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|35
|42/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Miller (6-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.26 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
