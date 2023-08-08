Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 39 of 79 games this season (49.4%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.5%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Pham has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (26.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|4
|.306
|AVG
|.071
|.385
|OBP
|.188
|.537
|SLG
|.071
|13
|XBH
|0
|6
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|24/14
|K/BB
|6/2
|3
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Urias (8-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.69 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 4.69 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
