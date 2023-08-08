Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Pham has gotten a hit in 39 of 79 games this season (49.4%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (21.5%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Pham has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (26.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 4 .306 AVG .071 .385 OBP .188 .537 SLG .071 13 XBH 0 6 HR 0 17 RBI 1 24/14 K/BB 6/2 3 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings