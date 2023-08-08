Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .224.
- In 27 of 53 games this year (50.9%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.3%).
- In 53 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (18.9%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.5%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (22.6%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.304
|AVG
|.157
|.368
|OBP
|.176
|.406
|SLG
|.253
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|11/7
|K/BB
|27/2
|3
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.69 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
