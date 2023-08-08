The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .496 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 73.3% of his 105 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (16.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (14.3%).

He has scored in 54 games this year (51.4%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 55 .296 AVG .271 .371 OBP .348 .476 SLG .514 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 19 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

