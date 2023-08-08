The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .255 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 25 walks.

McCarthy has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (15.6%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .271 AVG .236 .312 OBP .356 .414 SLG .264 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/17 15 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings