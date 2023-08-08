Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is batting .255 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 25 walks.
- McCarthy has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 77 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (15.6%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.271
|AVG
|.236
|.312
|OBP
|.356
|.414
|SLG
|.264
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|15
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (8-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
