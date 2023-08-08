The Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Diamondbacks a series loss to the Twins.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (8-6) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (0-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (8-6, 4.69 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-5, 7.11 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.11, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.

Pfaadt is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Pfaadt will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 where he did not allow at least one earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (8-6) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, a 4.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.181 in 16 games this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Julio Urías vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.420) and 126 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Diamondbacks one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with a double and two RBI in six innings.

