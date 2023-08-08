Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 108 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.361/.526 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 6 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .283/.359/.496 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Urías Stats

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 3 5.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 6.0 8 3 3 5 2 at Orioles Jul. 19 5.0 8 8 8 2 2 at Mets Jul. 14 6.0 1 0 0 7 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 6.0 3 2 2 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Pfaadt's player props with BetMGM.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has recorded 152 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .342/.420/.597 so far this season.

Freeman has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Padres Aug. 6 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 1 at Padres Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 118 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .284/.384/.582 so far this year.

Betts takes a 14-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Padres Aug. 6 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.