Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on August 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Freddie Freeman, Corbin Carroll and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 108 hits with 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 35 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .280/.361/.526 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 57 RBI (115 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .283/.359/.496 on the year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Urías Stats
- The Dodgers will send Julio Urias (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Urias will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Orioles
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|8
|8
|8
|2
|2
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Pfaadt's player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has recorded 152 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .342/.420/.597 so far this season.
- Freeman has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 118 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .284/.384/.582 so far this year.
- Betts takes a 14-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.