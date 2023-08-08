The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Freddie Freeman to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams meet on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream:

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

Arizona is ninth in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 532 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.341 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

In nine starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Giants L 4-2 Away Slade Cecconi Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.