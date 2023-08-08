Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 8.
The probable starters are Julio Urias (8-6) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Arizona scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (532 total, 4.7 per game).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Giants
|L 4-2
|Slade Cecconi vs Logan Webb
|August 3
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Scott Alexander
|August 4
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Bailey Ober
|August 5
|@ Twins
|L 12-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 6
|@ Twins
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 8
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Julio Urías
|August 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Bobby Miller
|August 11
|Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Blake Snell
|August 12
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Rich Hill
|August 13
|Padres
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Seth Lugo
|August 14
|@ Rockies
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Chris Flexen
