Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-46) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-56) matching up at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 8.

The probable starters are Julio Urias (8-6) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (0-5) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 45.8%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (532 total, 4.7 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule