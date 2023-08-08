Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 108 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .280 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (71 of 106), with at least two hits 29 times (27.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this season (37.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.9% of his games this year (54 of 106), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.273
|AVG
|.286
|.349
|OBP
|.373
|.505
|SLG
|.547
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|46/23
|12
|SB
|23
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.69 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
