On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 108 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .280 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (71 of 106), with at least two hits 29 times (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this season (37.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.9% of his games this year (54 of 106), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (18.9%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .273 AVG .286 .349 OBP .373 .505 SLG .547 22 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 43/19 K/BB 46/23 12 SB 23

Dodgers Pitching Rankings