The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Twins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 62.4% of his 109 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In 19.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 42 games this year (38.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .272 AVG .255 .356 OBP .322 .565 SLG .463 30 XBH 25 13 HR 10 34 RBI 35 41/24 K/BB 47/21 3 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings