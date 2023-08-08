Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his last game against the Twins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 45 walks while batting .263.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 62.4% of his 109 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- In 19.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 42 games this year (38.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 109 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.356
|OBP
|.322
|.565
|SLG
|.463
|30
|XBH
|25
|13
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|41/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
