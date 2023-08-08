Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (.296 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .197.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (14.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.056
|AVG
|.325
|.081
|OBP
|.378
|.056
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Urias (8-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.69 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
