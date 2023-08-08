On Tuesday, Carson Kelly (.296 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .197.

Kelly has picked up a hit in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (14.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 .056 AVG .325 .081 OBP .378 .056 SLG .450 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 9/4 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings