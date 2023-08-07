The Arizona Cardinals have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the league as of December 31.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three away from home.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In 16 games a season ago, Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

