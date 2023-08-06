The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Twins.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .230 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), with more than one hit on six occasions (11.5%).
  • In 52 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Ahmed has driven home a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.304 AVG .165
.368 OBP .185
.406 SLG .266
5 XBH 6
1 HR 1
6 RBI 8
11/7 K/BB 26/2
3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 35-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Over his 14 appearances last season he put together a 2-9 record, had a 9.20 ERA, and a 2.06 WHIP.
