Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Twins.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .230 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), with more than one hit on six occasions (11.5%).
- In 52 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Ahmed has driven home a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.304
|AVG
|.165
|.368
|OBP
|.185
|.406
|SLG
|.266
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|11/7
|K/BB
|26/2
|3
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 35-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
- Over his 14 appearances last season he put together a 2-9 record, had a 9.20 ERA, and a 2.06 WHIP.
