The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .253.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel is batting .353 with three homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (65 of 99), with multiple hits 23 times (23.2%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Gurriel has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .250 AVG .256 .304 OBP .300 .500 SLG .442 25 XBH 19 9 HR 9 32 RBI 28 36/13 K/BB 31/9 2 SB 0

