Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .253.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel is batting .353 with three homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this year (65 of 99), with multiple hits 23 times (23.2%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 37 games this year (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|50
|.250
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.300
|.500
|SLG
|.442
|25
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|36/13
|K/BB
|31/9
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old left-hander, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he put together a 2-9 record, a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games.
