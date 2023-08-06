On Sunday, Ketel Marte (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 22nd in slugging.

In 74% of his games this year (77 of 104), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 104), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (35 of 104), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 54 .296 AVG .274 .371 OBP .352 .476 SLG .521 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 19 RBI 38 34/21 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings