Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ketel Marte (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Dallas Keuchel. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 22nd in slugging.
- In 74% of his games this year (77 of 104), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 104), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (35 of 104), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.296
|AVG
|.274
|.371
|OBP
|.352
|.476
|SLG
|.521
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|41/24
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old southpaw started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he compiled a 2-9 record, a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games.
