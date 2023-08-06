Jake McCarthy -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Twins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .250 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • McCarthy has recorded a hit in 41 of 76 games this season (53.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.4%).
  • In 76 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 38.2% of his games this year (29 of 76), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 36
.271 AVG .224
.312 OBP .344
.414 SLG .252
11 XBH 2
2 HR 0
6 RBI 8
31/8 K/BB 24/16
15 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Keuchel gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 35-year-old southpaw started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In his 14 appearances last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP, compiling a 2-9 record.
