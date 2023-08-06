Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .269 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 104th in slugging.
- Perdomo has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (26.1%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.4%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (27.2%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).
- He has scored in 40 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.223
|AVG
|.315
|.331
|OBP
|.412
|.345
|SLG
|.445
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|22
|33/23
|K/BB
|23/22
|7
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old left-hander started the game and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 2-9 record, a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.