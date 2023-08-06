Emmanuel Rivera -- batting .267 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Dallas Keuchel TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.

Rivera has gotten a hit in 37 of 63 games this season (58.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (30.2%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .275 AVG .282 .292 OBP .350 .373 SLG .409 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings