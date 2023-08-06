Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- batting .267 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, on August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.
- Rivera has gotten a hit in 37 of 63 games this season (58.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (30.2%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.275
|AVG
|.282
|.292
|OBP
|.350
|.373
|SLG
|.409
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Keuchel starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 35-year-old left-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games, putting together a 2-9 record.
