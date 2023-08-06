Ryan Jeffers leads the Minnesota Twins (58-54) into a contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55), after homering twice in a 12-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-5) versus the Twins and Dallas Keuchel.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (11-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 3.41 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Gallen has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dallas Keuchel

Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.

The 35-year-old southpaw last appeared Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox, when he started and went 4 2/3 innings.

Over his 14 appearances last season he compiled a 2-9 record and had a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP.

