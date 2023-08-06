Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Twins on August 6, 2023
Carlos Correa and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Gallen Stats
- The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-5) will make his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- Gallen has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 19th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 24th.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|7
|5
|5
|8
|2
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 15
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 59 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.356/.525 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has collected 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.361/.500 slash line so far this season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.
- He has a .221/.295/.382 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (66 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .237/.300/.460 on the season.
- Kepler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
