Carlos Correa and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Minnesota Twins and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-5) will make his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Gallen has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 19th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 11th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 1 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 6.1 7 5 5 8 2 at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 22 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 40 walks and 59 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.356/.525 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 at Twins Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has collected 115 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .285/.361/.500 slash line so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 86 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He has a .221/.295/.382 slash line on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 11 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (66 total hits).

He has a slash line of .237/.300/.460 on the season.

Kepler brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 2 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

