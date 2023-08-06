The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) and the Minnesota Twins (58-54) will match up on Sunday, August 6 at Target Field, with Zac Gallen pitching for the Diamondbacks and Dallas Keuchel toeing the rubber for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-150). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (11-5, 3.41 ERA) vs Keuchel - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 28, or 60.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (65.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Arizona.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Twins have come away with 13 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Twins have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Twins as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+155)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +6000 - 4th

