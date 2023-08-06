How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
Ketel Marte and Max Kepler will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 125 total home runs.
- Arizona's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Arizona has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (529 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 12th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.342).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen (11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Gallen has collected 13 quality starts this season.
- Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|8/2/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Logan Webb
|8/3/2023
|Giants
|L 1-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Scott Alexander
|8/4/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Bailey Ober
|8/5/2023
|Twins
|L 12-1
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Urías
|8/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Bobby Miller
|8/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Blake Snell
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.