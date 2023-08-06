Ketel Marte and Max Kepler will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 125 total home runs.

Arizona's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Arizona has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (529 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 12th in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.342).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (11-5 with a 3.41 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 24th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gallen has collected 13 quality starts this season.

Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 8/2/2023 Giants L 4-2 Away Slade Cecconi Logan Webb 8/3/2023 Giants L 1-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Scott Alexander 8/4/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Merrill Kelly Bailey Ober 8/5/2023 Twins L 12-1 Away Ryne Nelson Kenta Maeda 8/6/2023 Twins - Away Zac Gallen Dallas Keuchel 8/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres - Home Merrill Kelly Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres - Home Zac Gallen Seth Lugo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.