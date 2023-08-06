Diamondbacks vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (58-54) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-55) at 2:10 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is slightly favored by our model.
The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (11-5) for the Diamondbacks and Dallas Keuchel for the Twins.
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 28 (60.9%) of those contests.
- Arizona has a record of 15-8, a 65.2% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 529.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Giants
|L 4-3
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|August 2
|@ Giants
|L 4-2
|Slade Cecconi vs Logan Webb
|August 3
|@ Giants
|L 1-0
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Scott Alexander
|August 4
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Bailey Ober
|August 5
|@ Twins
|L 12-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 6
|@ Twins
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 8
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Urías
|August 9
|Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Bobby Miller
|August 11
|Padres
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Blake Snell
|August 12
|Padres
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Rich Hill
|August 13
|Padres
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Seth Lugo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.