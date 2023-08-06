The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Dallas Keuchel and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (106) this season while batting .277 with 48 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 105 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.7% of them.
  • He has homered in 19.0% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this season (38.1%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 50.5% of his games this year (53 of 105), with two or more runs 20 times (19.0%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 51
.273 AVG .280
.349 OBP .363
.505 SLG .545
22 XBH 26
10 HR 11
30 RBI 29
43/19 K/BB 45/21
12 SB 22

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2, the 35-year-old lefty, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • In his 14 appearances last season he finished with a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP, compiling a 2-9 record.
