Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .261.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 67 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 41 games this year (38.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.272
|AVG
|.251
|.356
|OBP
|.321
|.565
|SLG
|.450
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|34
|41/24
|K/BB
|47/21
|3
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 35-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 2-9 record, a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games.
