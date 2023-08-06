Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, August 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .261.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 67 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
  • In 20 games this season, he has hit a home run (18.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 41 games this year (38.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 55
.272 AVG .251
.356 OBP .321
.565 SLG .450
30 XBH 24
13 HR 9
34 RBI 34
41/24 K/BB 47/21
3 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Keuchel makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 35-year-old lefty started and threw 4 2/3 innings in his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 2 against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he finished with a 2-9 record, a 9.20 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP over his 14 games.
