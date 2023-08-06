The United States vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 6
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, August 6 at 5:00 AM ET in Melbourne, Australia, the United States meets Sweden in a World Cup Round of 16 match.
The matchup is on FOX US, if you're looking for how to watch.
How to Watch the United States vs. Sweden
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Melbourne, Australia
- Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
The United States Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Vietnam
|July 21
|W 3-0
|Home
|Netherlands
|July 26
|D 1-1
|Home
|Portugal
|August 1
|D 0-0
|Away
|Sweden
|August 6
|-
|Away
United States' Recent Performance
- In its most recent game, the United States drew 0-0 versus Portugal, taking 16 shots and outshooting by 11.
- Sophia Smith's statline through three Women's World Cup appearances includes two goals and one assist for the United States.
- Lindsey Horan has scored two goals for the United States in Women's World Cup so far.
- In Women's World Cup matches, Alex Morgan has picked up one assist (but no goals).
United States' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Alyssa Naeher #1
- Ashley Sanchez #2
- Sofia Huerta #3
- Naomi Girma #4
- Kelley O'Hara #5
- Lynn Williams #6
- Alyssa Thompson #7
- Julie Ertz #8
- Savannah DeMelo #9
- Lindsey Horan #10
- Sophia Smith #11
- Alana Cook #12
- Alex Morgan #13
- Emily Sonnett #14
- Megan Rapinoe #15
- Rose Lavelle #16
- Andi Sullivan #17
- Casey Murphy #18
- Crystal Dunn #19
- Trinity Rodman #20
- Aubrey Kingsbury #21
- Kristie Mewis #22
- Emily Fox #23
Sweden Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|South Africa
|July 23
|W 2-1
|Home
|Italy
|July 29
|W 5-0
|Home
|Argentina
|August 2
|W 2-0
|Away
|United States
|August 6
|-
|Home
Sweden's Recent Performance
- In its last match on August 2, Sweden earned a 2-0 win against Argentina, while outshooting Argentina seven to four.
- In three Women's World Cup matches for Sweden, Amanda Ilestedt has three goals (third in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- In three Women's World Cup matches, Sofia Jakobsson does not have a goal but does have two assists (third in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- In Women's World Cup action, Fridolina Rolfo has scored two goals (but has no assists).
Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Zecira Musovic #1
- Jonna Andersson #2
- Linda Sembrant #3
- Stina Lennartsson #4
- Anna Sandberg #5
- Magdalena Eriksson #6
- Madelen Janogy #7
- Lina Hurtig #8
- Kosovare Asllani #9
- Sofia Jakobsson #10
- Stina Blackstenius #11
- Jennifer Falk #12
- Amanda Ilestedt #13
- Nathalie Bjorn #14
- Rebecka Blomqvist #15
- Filippa Angeldal #16
- Caroline Seger #17
- Fridolina Rolfo #18
- Johanna Kaneryd #19
- Hanna Bennison #20
- Tove Enblom #21
- Olivia Schough #22
- Elin Rubensson #23
