Diana Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury (7-19) will host the Seattle Storm (6-20) at Footprint Center on Saturday, August 5. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix enters this contest following a 91-71 victory versus Atlanta. The Mercury's leading scorer was Taurasi, who finished with 42 points. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 31 points, Seattle ended up losing to Dallas 76-65 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mercury vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-155 to win)

Mercury (-155 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+130 to win)

Storm (+130 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-3.5)

Mercury (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury have struggled to put up points this season, ranking worst in the league with 76.6 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking eighth by giving up 83.4 points per contest.

Phoenix is grabbing just 30.9 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 34.2 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

This year, the Mercury rank sixth in the league in assists, putting up 19.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is getting outplayed both offensively and defensively, as it ranks worst in the league in turnovers (15.8 per game) and third-worst in forced turnovers (12.7 per contest).

With 7.2 threes per game, the Mercury are fifth in the WNBA. They sport a 33% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this year, Phoenix is ceding 7.3 threes per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opponents to shoot 34.5% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

So far in the 2023 campaign, the Mercury are scoring 3.9 more points per home game on average than on the road (78.7 at home, 74.8 on the road), but are allowing 10.3 fewer points per home game compared to road games (77.8 at home, 88.1 on the road).

At home, Phoenix averages 32.3 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 32.8, while on the road it averages 29.7 per game and allows 35.4.

The Mercury average 19.8 assists per home game, 0.9 more than their road game average in 2023 (18.9). In the 2023 WNBA season, Phoenix is turning the ball over more in home games (16.2 per game) than away (15.6), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.3 per game) compared to on the road (12.9).

The Mercury make 0.2 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (7.1). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (33.7% in home games compared to 32.5% on the road).

This year, Phoenix averages 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.3 on the road (while conceding 32.3% shooting from deep in home games compared to 36% on the road).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won 40% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-3).

The Mercury have a record of 1-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (33.3%).

Phoenix has nine wins in 25 games against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, Phoenix has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mercury have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.