A game after exploding for 42 points in a 91-71 victory over the Dream, Diana Taurasi leads the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) at home versus the Seattle Storm (6-20) on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Storm

Phoenix scores 76.6 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 84.4 Seattle gives up.

Phoenix is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Mercury have a 4-5 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 45.4% from the field.

Phoenix's 33% three-point shooting percentage this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (36.7%).

The Mercury are 4-4 when they shoot better than 36.7% from distance.

Phoenix and Seattle rebound at around the same rate, with Phoenix averaging 2.9 fewer rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have been racking up 74.7 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 76.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Phoenix's defense has been tough as of late, as the team has allowed 78.2 points per game during its last 10 compared to the 83.4 points per game its opponents are averaging this season.

Over their last 10 outings, the Mercury are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (8.1 compared to 7.2 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (35.7% compared to 33% season-long).

Mercury Injuries