The Phoenix Mercury (7-19) are monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for their Saturday, August 5 game against the Seattle Storm (6-20) at Footprint Center, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury are coming off of a 91-71 victory against the Dream in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brittney Griner Out Mental Health 18.2 6.7 2 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Diana Taurasi is posting 17.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Michaela Onyenwere averages 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sug Sutton leads her team in assists per contest (4.5), and also averages 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. Defensively, she averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson puts up 8.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brianna Turner averages a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per contest. She is also averaging 3.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 65.5% from the field.

Mercury vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -3.5 159.5

