The Phoenix Mercury (6-19) welcome in the Seattle Storm (6-20) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 84 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Mercury vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread is 8-16-0.

Phoenix has seen 10 of its 24 games hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury are putting up just 76.0 points per game (worst in WNBA), but they've played better at the other end of the court, where they are allowing 83.9 points per game (eighth-ranked).

Phoenix is averaging just 30.6 boards per game (worst in WNBA), and it is allowing 34.3 boards per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Mercury have been falling short when it comes to turnovers this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (16.0) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.5).

This season, the Mercury are draining 7.0 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 33.1% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

With 7.6 treys conceded per game, the Mercury are seventh in the WNBA. They are allowing a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 66.1% two-pointers (accounting for 74.5% of the team's baskets) and 33.9% threes (25.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.