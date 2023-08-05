Mercury vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 5
One game after scoring 42 points in a 91-71 win over the Dream, Diana Taurasi will lead the Phoenix Mercury (7-19) into a matchup with the Seattle Storm (6-20). The game is on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Storm matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-3.5)
|159.5
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-3.5)
|159.5
|-155
|+130
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|162.5
|-145
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Mercury have put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Storm have covered 13 times in 25 chances against the spread this year.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has an ATS record of 12-9 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
- In the Mercury's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
- So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.