On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .253.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

In 65.3% of his 98 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 36 games this year (36.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .250 AVG .255 .304 OBP .297 .500 SLG .429 25 XBH 18 9 HR 8 32 RBI 27 36/13 K/BB 31/8 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings