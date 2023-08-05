Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .253.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 79th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Gurriel enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- In 65.3% of his 98 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 36 games this year (36.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.250
|AVG
|.255
|.304
|OBP
|.297
|.500
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|36/13
|K/BB
|31/8
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
