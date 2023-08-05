Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.504) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 19th in slugging.
- In 77 of 103 games this year (74.8%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (16.5%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (34.0%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 52.4% of his games this season (54 of 103), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (15.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.296
|AVG
|.278
|.371
|OBP
|.357
|.476
|SLG
|.528
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|19
|RBI
|38
|34/21
|K/BB
|40/24
|3
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
