The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jose Herrera (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .222 with four doubles and 10 walks.

Herrera has picked up a hit in 11 of 29 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 29 games this year.

Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 10 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .154 AVG .303 .195 OBP .429 .154 SLG .424 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 11/8 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings