The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .250.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.

In 75 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (29 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .271 AVG .224 .312 OBP .339 .414 SLG .252 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/15 15 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings