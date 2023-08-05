Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .250.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.7% of them.
- In 75 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 38.7% of his games this season (29 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.271
|AVG
|.224
|.312
|OBP
|.339
|.414
|SLG
|.252
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/15
|15
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
