Jace Peterson Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jace Peterson -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks while batting .221.
- In 52.6% of his games this year (50 of 95), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Peterson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (18.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (26.3%), including four games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.179
|AVG
|.262
|.280
|OBP
|.346
|.279
|SLG
|.369
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|15
|41/20
|K/BB
|36/16
|8
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Maeda (2-6) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
