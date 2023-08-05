Jace Peterson -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jace Peterson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks while batting .221.

In 52.6% of his games this year (50 of 95), Peterson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (11.6%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Peterson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (18.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (26.3%), including four games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .179 AVG .262 .280 OBP .346 .279 SLG .369 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 13 RBI 15 41/20 K/BB 36/16 8 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings