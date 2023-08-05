Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.

Perdomo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .190 during his last outings.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 52 of 91 games this year (57.1%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.4%).

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (5.5%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (44.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.7%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .223 AVG .324 .331 OBP .422 .345 SLG .458 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 22/22 7 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings