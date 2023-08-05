The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .280 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 59.7% of his games this year (37 of 62), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (27.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (30.6%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this year (25 of 62), with two or more runs six times (9.7%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .275 AVG .284 .292 OBP .352 .373 SLG .413 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 21/3 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings