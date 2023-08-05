The Minnesota Twins (57-54) will look to Michael A. Taylor, currently on a two-game homer streak, against the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (6-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (2-6, 4.53 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.84 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 119 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

During 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.

Nelson has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Nelson is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 appearances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins will send Maeda (2-6) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.53 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 11 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

