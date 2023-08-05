Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (57-54) will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) at Target Field on Saturday, August 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-6, 4.53 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Diamondbacks and Twins game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 44 (60.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 16-14 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

Minnesota has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-6 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 27, or 46.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 4th Win NL West +2200 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.