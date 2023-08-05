Saturday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (57-54) and Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (6-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (46.6%) in those games.

Arizona has a mark of 7-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.8 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule