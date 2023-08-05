Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Twins.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 106 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .278 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 10th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 70 of 104 games this year (67.3%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (26.9%).
- He has homered in 20 games this season (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has had an RBI in 40 games this year (38.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.273
|AVG
|.283
|.349
|OBP
|.363
|.505
|SLG
|.551
|22
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|43/19
|K/BB
|44/21
|12
|SB
|21
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
