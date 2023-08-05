As of December 31 the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, make them the second-longest shot in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games went over the point total.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game offensively last season (22nd in ), and it gave up 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.

When favored last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In addition, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).

Rondale Moore had 41 catches for 414 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped set the tone with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

