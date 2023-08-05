Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Alek Thomas (.464 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .232 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 35 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.282
|AVG
|.192
|.318
|OBP
|.223
|.485
|SLG
|.336
|12
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|23/5
|K/BB
|35/5
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
