Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .252 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Gurriel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with multiple hits 23 times (23.7%).
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those games (14.4%).
- In 34.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.250
|AVG
|.254
|.304
|OBP
|.293
|.500
|SLG
|.415
|25
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|26
|36/13
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
