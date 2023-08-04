Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Herrera -- batting .200 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .217 with four doubles and 10 walks.
- Herrera has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this season.
- Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.154
|AVG
|.300
|.195
|OBP
|.436
|.154
|SLG
|.433
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|12/2
|K/BB
|10/8
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 127 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
