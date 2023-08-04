Jose Herrera -- batting .200 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .217 with four doubles and 10 walks.
  • Herrera has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this season.
  • Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.154 AVG .300
.195 OBP .436
.154 SLG .433
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
2 RBI 4
12/2 K/BB 10/8
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 127 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
