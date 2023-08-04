Jose Herrera -- batting .200 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 4 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .217 with four doubles and 10 walks.

Herrera has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this season.

Herrera has driven in a run in five games this year (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 28 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .154 AVG .300 .195 OBP .436 .154 SLG .433 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 12/2 K/BB 10/8 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings