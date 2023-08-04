On Friday, Jake McCarthy (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 22 walks while hitting .245.

In 54.1% of his games this year (40 of 74), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in two of 74 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (16.2%), McCarthy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 games this year (39.2%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .271 AVG .212 .312 OBP .325 .414 SLG .240 11 XBH 2 2 HR 0 6 RBI 8 31/8 K/BB 24/14 15 SB 8

Twins Pitching Rankings