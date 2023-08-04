The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a double, two triples, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .274 with 45 walks and 48 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.

Perdomo has gotten a hit in 51 of 90 games this season (56.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), with two or more runs seven times (7.8%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .223 AVG .328 .331 OBP .429 .345 SLG .467 12 XBH 12 2 HR 3 15 RBI 22 33/23 K/BB 21/22 7 SB 6

