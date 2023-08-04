Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Twins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .282 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Rivera has recorded a hit in 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.6%), homering in 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Rivera has driven home a run in 19 games this season (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.275
|AVG
|.290
|.292
|OBP
|.358
|.373
|SLG
|.421
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|17
|21/3
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.